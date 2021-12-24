Post pandemic Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood star who has given a blockbuster film like Sooryavanshi to the Indian audience. Currently, he’s gearing up for Atrangi Re’s release on OTT; apart from this, the Khiladi Kumar has around 8 films and a web series. As per the latest reports, the actor is projected to make around Rs 2000 Crore collectively, from the sale of theatrical, streaming and satellite rights.

Apart from Aanand L Rai film, the actor is currently working on multiple projects that include, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Cinderella, Oh My God 2 and an Amazon Prime series, The End.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Akshay Kumar spoke about earning Rs 2000 Crore from his projects in 2022, he told, “Wow, you worked out the math quicker than I did! I’m very proud of this kind of projection and I think it’s testament to the fact that genres, stories and characters are always kings.”

Akshay Kumar added, “Whilst I’m excited for what should be an incredible 2022, I think if these past two years have taught us anything it’s that nothing is bankable. Let’s see how the cookie crumbles and maybe we can have this same discussion about box office figures this time next year.”

Meanwhile, sharing an update about his OTT project with Amazon Prime, the Kesari actor shared, “Well, I’m extremely excited about ‘The End.’ It’s a high-octane action-thriller and takes me back to a genre I started my career with three decades ago. Filming is due to commence in quarter one of 2022. As for the narrative, I am under such tight confidentiality with the show that even if I wanted to give you a sneak peek I wouldn’t be able to.”

Currently, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Atrangi Re, also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the film will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from today, December 24.

