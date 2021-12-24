BTS has a huge fan following around the globe and their fanbase in India has also been expanding rapidly since the last few years. The boys have always kept the fans entertained with fun game segments and dance videos, most of which go viral within minutes of their release. After the BTS’ dance on Nora Fatehi’s Kamariya went viral last week, here is a look at another Bollywood edit that is winning the internet.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the seven band members have lately been on a break from their regular schedules, spending the holidays with their families. They also made their Instagram debut last month and have now been connecting with the fans through frequent posts on the social media platform. Latest reports also suggest that they have been working on their next album which is expected to hit the market in 2022.

Advertisement

Last week, an edited video of the BTS members- Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, went viral on the internet where they were seen shaking a leg to Nora Fatehi’s famous dance number, Kamariya. In another recent video, the members can be seen dancing to the Loveyatri song Chogada which is an upbeat Gujarati-style number. The choreography is originally from the song Idol but with constant body moments and energetic steps, the dance routine seems to go well with Chogada as well.

In a part of the Idol set, the members are seen dancing in a circular motion around the band leader RM, making it look like they are performing Garba. The synchronized jumps and swings also fit perfectly with the peppy music, building up an entertaining viewing experience. Here’s a look at the video.

On the work front, BTS recently released a holiday special Butter performance video which has lately been taking the internet by storm. In the clip, the septet is seen dressed in Christmas colours with Santa caps and glittery festoons while dancing on their superhit upbeat song.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Jacob Batalon aka Ned Loses A Whopping 100 Lbs In 2 Years, Credits Girlfriend For A Very Special Reason

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube