BTS member V’s birthday is coming up on the 30th of December, and the Indian ARMY has something great planned for it. The South Korean band has become huge across the globe. It consists of six other members, RM, Jimin, Jin, J Hope, Suga, and Junkgook. The group also has a massive fanbase worldwide, who are known for going out of their way and giving their idols extravagant gifts for their birthdays.

Previously, the Chinese fanbase of the band customized airplanes to wish Jimin on his birthday in October. It was reported Jeju Air flew planes with the singer’s face with a birthday wish on the exterior of the airplanes from 1st September to 30th November this year.

Now, BTS member V is close to his birthday, and the Indian ARMY has decided to step up awareness regarding women’s empowerment as a part of Kim Taehyung‘s birthday campaign. According to BollywoodLife, the fan group has joined hands with Myna Mahila Foundation, which is an organisation for marginalised women.

BTS member V’s birthday initiative also includes a campaign to break the stigma around menstruation. They are raising funds to make sanitary pads that are accessible and affordable to all. So far, the Indian ARMY has raised more than 70k, and donations are welcome. This is a wonderful initiative and a gift!

For @BTS_twt Seokjin & Taehyung's birthdays, we’re fundraising for Myna Mahila Foundation (@MynaMahila) an NGO which empowers women by encouraging discussion of taboo subjects such as menstruation. Donate here: https://t.co/cchB9vVRDW#BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/8sW1DhCQUq — Bangtan_India⁷🧈 (slow) 🇮🇳 (@bangtan_india) November 24, 2021

This is not the first time that the Indian fanbase of the group has celebrated the birthdays of their idols in a big manner. As per the reports, there was an ad for Jungkook and Jin in Mumbai on their birthdays.

Meanwhile, several fan edits of the group, along with a Bollywood twist, are going viral. Recently, we shared a video of the BTS members V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook matching dance steps of Nora Fatehi on the song Kamariya from the film Stree.

