Bollywood diva, Jacqueline Fernandez’s life is no less than havoc right now. Since the actress has landed in huge trouble due to her name getting dragged along with con-man Sukesh Chandrashekhar in an extortion case, her life is turned into a huge mishap. Well, these bad happenings have now followed her in 2022 too. The recent reports now claim that the actress has stepped out of South star, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie The Ghost.

For the unversed, Nagarjuna’s movie was first about to feature actress Kajal Aggarwal. However, the actress walked out of the film as she is presently expecting her first child with her husband Gautam. Later on, the Sri-Lankan diva was taken on board for the film.

Well, the latest reports by Pinkvilla now claim that Jacqueline Fernandez has now stepped out of Akkineni Nagarjuna’s The Ghost. The reason for this abrupt exit from the film is yet not disclosed.

While conversing with PV, a source close to the film’s team revealed, “Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While we don’t know the exact reason, there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case.”

The reports also claim that after Jacqueline Fernandez’s sudden exit, the makers of Nagarjuna’s The Ghost are not currently looking out for another actress who could play the female lead role.

Meanwhile, it was earlier revealed that Jacqueline’s mother Kim Fernandez had suffered a heart stroke in Bahrain recently. The reports by Pinkvilla also claimed that the actress’ mother Kim was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital in Bahrain, soon after she suffered the stroke.

On a professional note, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s Bhoot Police alongside Yami Gautam, Saif Ali Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. The film was released on Disney+Hotstar.

