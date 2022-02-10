Kapil Sharma is a weekly tabloid material, thanks to his comedy show that keeps us entertained. Recently, we saw the Gehraiyaan cast grace the sets and a lot of fun sequences were witnessed. The movie is led by Deepika Padukone, and how can the host even miss its screening? He brought his wife Ginni Chatrath with him!

As most know, Kapil is really affectionate about DP. We even saw him go speechless when he was having a conversation with the actress during a TKSS sequence. Buzz is always on the peak when Deepika graces his show. But this time, it was the opposite way round.

Paps surrounded Kapil Sharma and his Ginni Chatrath when they graced the screening of Gehraiyaan. The couple posed for the paps with a smile and the comedian even planted a kiss on his wifey’s forehead. One could witness Kapil feeling shy after he did that.

Reacting to the same, several netizens have poked fun at Kapil Sharma. Many were even confused if Ginni Chatrath is expecting for the third time, while others brought in Deepika Padukone references.

A user wrote, “Kapil bhai tumhari hi too biwi hai Sharma kyu rha ho”

“Sumona kidhar hai,” teased another.

A user commented, “Kapil Bhai movie dekha ga ya Deepika ko”

“Is she pregnant,” questioned a user.

Another asked, “Whtt phir pregnant”

A viewer joked, “Mood accha hai bhai ka aaj”

Check out the viral video ft Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath below:

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath tied the knot back in 2018. The couple has been blessed with two children – Anarya and Trishaan.

