Arjun Kanungo & Aditi Sharma Gear Up For Their Upcoming Song 'Baha Le Jaa'

Singer Arjun Kanungo and Aditi Sharma are coming up with a new song titled ‘Baha Le Jaa’ that celebrates the first step towards love – friendship.

The song is written by Kunaal Vermaa and the video is shot in the beautiful valley of Manali.

Arjun Kanungo said, “Pyaar Ka Pehla Kadam Dosti hoti hai… and this song is all about how your partner can be your best friend. Baha Le Jaa is a song that is very close to my heart and I am really glad that this track is being released in the Valentine month. The song has been shot in the icy valleys of Manali and no other location in the world could have done justice to this…”

Adding to that Aditi Sharma said, “I am so excited for my first music video and that too with Arjun Kanungo, I was overwhelmed when I saw the Baha Le Jaa for the first time. I used to dream about seeing myself on screen and when I first saw the video, I just remembered one line that my mom used to say to me while we were kids – ‘kaun kehta hai asmaan mein surakh nahi hota, ek patthar ko tabiyat se uchhal ke dekho yaaro’ and I finally felt that I did it, it finally kicked in that this is all true and it’s happening.”

The song is released on the official YouTube channel of Saregama and all the music streaming platforms.



