After delivering some of the biggest hits under the T-Series umbrella, Jubin Nautiyal, one of the most celebrated singers in recent times, teamed up with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for another soulful track titled ‘O Aasmanwale’.

Penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli, the heart-breaking love song also brought Jubin Nautiyal and Neha Khan onscreen together for the very first time and had sure-shot sparks flying for Jubin fans everywhere!

Taking audiences through a heart-wrenching story, both Jubin and Neha have not just delivered fine performances but also shared very special chemistry on screen.