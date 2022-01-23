With the Guru Randhawa music video ‘Main Chala’, starring Salman Khan, now streaming after its release on Saturday, its director of choreography Shabina Khan says the Bollywood superstar helped her create magic on screen.

Advertisement

Shabina Khan said ‘Main Chala’, being a slow romantic number, grows on you, but for a choreographer, it is very difficult to execute. “But when you have an artiste such as Salman sir, your job becomes a little easier,” she said.

Advertisement

Commenting on what Salman Khan brings to the table, Shabina said “he adds his own style to every song”.

She added: “Whenever I am working with Salman sir, I make sure that I present him with a couple of options and take his advice on what steps he thinks will look the best, making it a collaborative effort.”

The song, written and composed by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, is available on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Salman Khan was previously seen schooling the contestants, especially Rakhi Sawant and Tejasswi Prakash, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

He questions Rakhi on her prediction of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash winning the show, saying why are they keeping an eye on them and adding fuel to create differences between them.

Salman says Rakhi is aware of the facts that are unknown to the makers. The host asks Rakhi: “How do you know so much about the show? Even those conducting are not aware of it.”

And then he adds mischievously: “If you have such a problem with Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship, just stop looking at them.”

Later, Salman Khan goes to Tejasswi and questions her as to why she has been picking a fight with everyone this week. He also says that eventually, she is using it to play the sympathy card.

Salman also gets angry with her because she has been raising questions on the channel.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Opting For Surrogacy Receives Hate; Supporter Says, “Men Like Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Didn’t Face This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube