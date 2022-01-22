Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the wittiest personalities of Bollywood with a strong knack to improvise in any given situation. His sense of humour often takes the internet by storm especially for his savage replies during #AskSRK sessions. The actor had previously showcased his sassy side when he shunned an internet user who tried to take a dig at him, asking about his film Raees before it even hit the theatres.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Raees is an action-drama film that hit the theatres in 2017. The movie faced several issues in terms of a release date as the makers tried their best to avoid a clash with Salman’s film Sultan. Even though SRK and Salman share a very strong rapport at the moment, their friendship has witnessed its own share of ups and downs. Even today, fans of both these superstars often troll and attack each other on Twitter even though there is no bad blood between the actors themselves.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan often holds an interactive session with the fans on Twitter where he opens up about several topics including his upcoming movies and his ideas on life. A few years back, a Twitter handle that extensively follows Salman Khan had tried to rub it in SRK’s face that his movie Raees was not getting a proper release date. In an attempt to take an indirect dig at the actor, the troll wrote, “@iamsrk #AskSRK sir raees ne pluto planet par kitna collection kiya abhi tk…”

Shah Rukh Khan, however, was quick to prove that he is not the one to be messed with. Correcting the man’s general knowledge, the actor wrote, “Pluto is no longer a planet…just informing. https://twitter.com/beingparagpati”. Here’s a look at the Tweet.

Pluto is no longer a planet…just informing. https://t.co/lXqDI0ql87 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

On the work front, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are expected to share screen space in YRF’s Pathan which is currently in the production stage. The film is expected to feature Salman in a cameo role, portraying the character Tiger from his superhit action franchise with the same name.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: ‘Hiding’ Palak Tiwari & Ibrahim Ali Khan Spark Dating Rumours With A Hickey; Netizens Joke, “Ladki Ka Chakkar Hai Babu Bhaiya” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube