After the success of Salaar, Prabhas is all set to roar at the worldwide box office with his upcoming magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD. Considering the grandeur and talks about the VFX, there’s an air of excitement around the film, and it is expected to take a monstrous start whenever it hits theatres. That being said, the biggie might register the biggest global opening of all time for an Indian film. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features Prabhas in the lead role and apart from him, the cast includes powerful names like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan. So far, the film is moving on the right track and whatever the promotional material has come out, it has mostly received positive response from the audience.

Touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made, Kalki 2898 AD has some really high expectations on its shoulders, and so far, the makers have left no stone unturned to take the buzz of the film to a higher level. So, along with the buzz and the stardom of Prabhas, the biggie is expected to take an earth-shattering start at the worldwide box office.

As of now, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, holds the record of being the biggest Indian opener at the worldwide box office with a staggering collection of 223 crores gross on day 1. While the total looks too big to be crossed, it is beatable if Kalki 2898 AD enjoys solid support from India (Telugu, Hindi + all dubbed versions) as well as from the overseas market.

For the unversed, RRR was released on 24th March 2022, so if Kalki 2898 AD conquers the chart of worldwide opening, RRR’s supremacy of 2 years and 3 months will be broken as the Prabhas starrer releases on 27th June 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao Starrer Keeps Ticket Windows Busy During Its Opening Week!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News