Amitabh Bachchan might be one of the richest Indian celebs today, but the megastar had to face his fair share of struggles during his youth. The actor has come a long way in the industry with his hard work, dedication, and talent.

Big B opened up about his days of struggle on a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The Kalki 2898 AD star revealed how he faced difficulties in getting a job after graduating from college and ended up earning a meager pay as his first salary.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Getting Rs. 400 As His First Salary

Amitabh Bachchan recalled his hardships while having a conversation with one of the contestants on KBC. The contestant was talking about how eight people, including him, had to live in a single room while preparing for a public services exam. To this, Big B replied that he too faced a similar situation after passing out of college.

“8 log ek kamre mei. 8 se hume etna zyada aashcharya nai. Hum joh apna college se padhai karke nikle toh naukri dhundne nikle, toh hum Kolkata gaye, waha kisi tarah se naukri mil gayi. (8 people in a room? I am not much surprised by that. When I finished my studies and went to find a job, I ended up in Kolkata, where I managed to find a job.)”

Mr. Bachchan then discussed his first pay, revealing that he earned only Rs. 400 as the salary from his initial job in Kolkata. “Rs 400 mahine ke. Waha par bhi sir hum jaha reh rahe thei na, 8 log ek kamre mei thei. (The job paid me Rs 400 monthly. Even there, I lived with 8 people in a room.)”

Amit Ji further revealed that he had to sleep on the floor in that room, but it was still a fun and memorable experience. “Bahut maza aata tha. Thei humlog 8, palang tha doh. Zameen par sona padta tha. Aapas mei khus rehte thei. Aapas mei jhagda hota tha aaj edhar soenge, kaun palang pe soega, bistar par rahega. (The time was a lot of fun as there were eight of us and only two beds. We used to sleep on the floor. There were arguments related to who would sleep on the bed and on the floor.)”

