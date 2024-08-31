Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan is celebrated for his remarkable performances in movies like 3 Idiots, Dangal, and Lagaan. The Indian actor, filmmaker, and producer has left an undeniable impact on Indian cinema and has earned him a massive fan following. While his off-screen persona is marked with philanthropic and social work, there was a time when he landed himself into trouble despite his best efforts to remain distant from any controversies.

In a throwback controversial AIB roast hosted by Karan Johar, actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor appeared as guests and their abusive and obscene language during the AIB knockout captured much attention on social media which led to a widespread controversy. While everyone was sharing their point of view on the topic, the PK actor was asked about his thoughts and his words brought another controversy along with it.

In an interview, the actor shared that he was disturbed after the public AIB roast adding, “I have not seen the entire roast but I have heard about it and I have seen 2-3 clips of it… I was deeply affected by that. I scolded them (Karan and Arjun) and said ‘I don’t find it funny’. I personally have a problem with it.”

He continued, “My opinion is that it was a violent show. Karan (Johar) and Arjun (Kapoor) are my friends and I scolded them and told them that I was not impressed with it. If you think 25 cases of abuse can impress me, then you’re wrong. I’m not 14 anymore; abusive language doesn’t excite me. If you can make me laugh without hurting anyone, that I’ll appreciate. I don’t think jokes about the color of skin or one’s sexuality are funny at all.”

His words caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities, including Alia Bhatt’s half-sister, Pooja Bhatt. The actress who shared the screen with Aamir Khan in Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin slammed the actor for his comment on the controversial show. She shared, “I feel it’s hypocritical self-styled moralists and the Aamir Khans of the world, who are more frightening and injurious. I am appalled at his sudden self-righteous mode. He has completely forgotten his body of work – the double meaning song, Bhaag DK Bose – in Delhi Belly, and the PK poster where he left nothing to the imagination, putting Sunny Leone to shame!”

Following her response, she faced legal action alongside other members of AIB. However, she criticized the cases, describing them as “frivolous and absurd” which are filed by “bullies” who like to harass people rather than seek justice and waste the court’s time.

