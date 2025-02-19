Preity Zinta has millions of fans known for her charming looks, dimpled smile, and vibrant personality. Whether on-screen or off, she radiates elegance and grace. However, she was once infuriated with Tusshar Kapoor for his controversial comment regarding her looks. Kapoor did not intend to hurt her, but it backfired anyway. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Actresses are always pressured to look good and are often accused of undergoing several cosmetic surgeries to enhance their beauty. Preity is no exception; she, too, has been alleged to have gone under the knife owing to her changing appearances over the years. It might be because of her aging and loss of teenage features, as the actress never confirmed any procedures. It is all-natural for Preity, and she truly is a Pretty Woman.

Several years back, Tusshar Kapoor once appeared on one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan in 2011, where the host put him in a spot during the Rapid Fire round. KJo asked Tusshar to say “the first name that comes to your mind when I say ‘cosmetic surgery.’” Kapoor instantly took Preity Zinta’s name. However, he instantly realized that it could stir controversy, and that is what happened. He immediately responded, “Ouch. I’m sorry, that was just to win the hamper.”

Later, in an interview with PTI, Tusshar revealed that Preity called and blasted him for his answer. He said, “Preity called me. She was upset and I cleared my stand. Everyone knows that Karan’s rapid-fire round is just for laughs. You don’t even have the time to think when Karan puts you in the dock. Recently, I saw Preity’s picture in a magazine and she was looking stunning having lost a lot of weight. So, when Karan asked, Preity’s name just came out at the spur of the moment. There’s nothing more to it.”

He also expressed his admiration for Preity Zinta, saying, “I’ve loved Preity since Soldier. I didn’t mean to hurt her, and I’m feeling bad that my comment turned into such an ugly controversy. I’m glad that we spoke and sorted it out rather than letting it snowball into something worse. I don’t even know what Botox actually is, and why will I say something like this about someone who I truly respect.”

Both Preity Zinta and Tusshar Kapoor are currently taking up projects sparsely. Preity is set to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the web show Dus June Ki Raat—Chapter 1.

