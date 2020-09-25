Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput case. And Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik has also been arrested by the agency in the case. The investigation revealed several Bollywood actress names procuring drugs. Now actress Sherlyn Chopra claims to witness several well-known names consuming drugs.

During an interview, the actress recalls attending a celebrity party in Kolkata. She was invited by Cineyug founder Ali Murani to watch a live cricket match of Kolkata Knight Riders, following which the party was organised. She claims to have witnessed wives of famous Bollywood stars snorting white powder in the bathroom.

Speaking about the alleged party in Kolkata to ABP Live, Sherlyn Chopra said, “Mein after-match party mein gayi aur waha dekha ki cricketers, Bollywood celebrities sab ‘dum maaro dum’ kar rahe the. Dance ka mahaul tha sabke sath meine dance kiya bahut masti ki, itna dance kiya ki thak gayi. Toh washroom gayi thoda freshen up karne. Washroom kholte hi, apne superstars ki jo biwiyan hai white powder (cocain) wo snort kar rahe the. (sic)”

Sherlyn also said that she saw Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan, another star wives in the party. “Ji aur unke alawa so-called superstars and unki patniyan bhi majood thi,” she added. However, she didn’t reveal the name of any other star wives in the interview with the channel.

Although Sherlyn Chopra couldn’t remember the which year she attended the above mentioned controversial party, she clarified that she is ready to cooperate with NCB and issue a statement to the agency should they ever call her.

As for the drugs probe conducted by the NCB, she said that the agency has only scratched the surface and many more names will pop out as the investigation moves further.

