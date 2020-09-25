Actor-producer Vivek Oberoi was excited about his first experience on a set in the new normal amidst the pandemic.

Vivek tweeted a video from a set on Thursday where we see people wearing masks, and not hugging or shaking hands. “Back to work and back in action never seemed so special than now! In this covid situation, this was my first experience on a set in the new normal. The photoshoot for #Rosie at Mehboob Studio, Bandra felt such a great experience after so long,” he wrote.

Vivek Oberoi returns in the horror flick “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”, said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. The film launches TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari as an actress.

Apart from acting in the film Rosie, Vivek Oberoi has also produced it.

