Apart from producing, actor Vivek Oberoi will also be seen acting in the debut film of Shweta Tiwari‘s daughter Palak Tiwari.

Titled “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter“, the film is a horror-thriller based on true events in Gurugram. Basically, it revolves around Rosie, one of the employees at Saffron BPO, which is said to be haunted.

Revealing his look from the film, Vivek took to Instagram and wrote: “Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it.”

Vivek looks intense in the new poster of his film.

Excited about her debut in Bollywood, Palak said: “‘Rosie’ irrefutably is not your

average horror film, it’s an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I’m truly honoured to be a part of this production.”

Palak Tiwari had also revealed as to how she was going to prepare for her role in the film. She said, “Preparing for the character is going to be tricky, but I definitely intend to draw inspiration from all our classic heroines that lay the foundation of Bollywood as we know it today. They are the pillars of authenticity. Sadhna ji’s work in Woh Kaun This is definitely a close point of reference. Performances from that era, in general, are so immensely edifying. So, I shall surely be looking more into that.”

