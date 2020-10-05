Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D’Souza was happy to return to a film set after the lockdown hiatus — that too to shoot a music video in Goa.

Remo D’Souza and his team of dancers put on their dancing shoes for the video of “Log kya kahenge” last week, and he says the experience of shooting amid the new normal was “exhilarating”. The video features Remo with dancing stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande, Rahul Shetty, Abhinav Shekhar, Salman Yusuff Khan and Sushant.

“It was exhilarating to return to a working set after a long time. The experience was a little different but the energy and enthusiasm to put on our dancing shoes for the camera again, following the pause in our work lives, was unmatched. Hope the audience enjoys the song as much as we enjoyed making it,” said Remo D’Souza.

The song is written, sung and composed by Abhinav Shekhar.

According to the producer of the video, Mahesh Kukreja, all government-mandated protocols were in place during the shooting, including proper sanitisation, temperature check and a compulsory Covid-19 test for all crew members.

Remo D’Souza also shot two other songs in Goa. While one video features Siddharth Gupta and Karishma Sharma, the second was filmed on Salman Yusuf and Shakti Mohan.

