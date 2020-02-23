MathematicianSwara: Swara Bhasker Gets Trolled For Her ‘Was 15-Year-Old In 2010’ Comment During CAA-NRC Heated Discussion! 

Veere Di Wedding actress Swara Bhasker has been quite vocal about her political views, be it her criticism for the Modi led Govt. or her stand on the entire CAA row. She recently indulged in a conversation with journalist Rubika Liyaqat during a panel discussion about CAA, NRC, NPR and other government-initiated rules, and one of her comments has now drawn social media ire.

It all started when Swara and the host got into a heated discussion and the actress was accused of creating confusion amongst the citizens with her entire knowledge about NPR (National Population Register). When the host asked, “When in 2010, the process of NPR took place, Swara Bhasker didn’t have any problem back then?” To this, the actress responded, “I was 15 years old in 2010”

Given the fact that the actress is 31 now, social media users took to Twitter and trolled the actress over her ‘mathematics skills’. Hashtags like #MathematicianSwara, #SwaraBhasker are storming the platform with user tweets.

Check out what some of the users have to say below:

“Take a Bow Rubika Liyaquat @RubikaLiyaquat Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign You exposed Swara Bhasker for the total SHAM that she is. Has no answer when Rubika asks for #NRC draft. Hasnt read the #CAA and starts blaming the anchor & audience!!#SwaraBhaskar #MathematicianSwara,” a user wrote.

Take a Bow Rubika Liyaquat @RubikaLiyaquat 👏👏👏 You exposed Swara Bhasker for the total SHAM that she is. Has no answer when Rubika asks for #NRC draft. Hasnt read the #CAA and starts blaming the anchor & audience!!#SwaraBhaskar #MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/uY98Qf9wrf — Rosy (@rose_k01) February 22, 2020

Another took a rather funny dig with 2 pictures, with the caption, “Pic 1: Swara while CAA/NRC protest Pic 2: Swara during her maths classes #swarabhaskar #MathematicianSwara”

Pic 1: Swara while CAA/NRC protest

Pic 2: Swara during her maths classes#swarabhaskar#MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/trggHqEKvH — Prity Singh (@pritsi2101) February 22, 2020

Another wrote, “Meet the Cheap Female Version of @FarOutAkhtar >> @ReallySwara . Seems to Be Very High on Pappu Tonic She is Totally Clueless, Has No idea About #NRC & Says Provisions of #NRC are Very Scary & Funniest Part is National #NRC Draft is yet to be Published #MathematicianSwara”

Meet the Cheap Female Version of @FarOutAkhtar >> @ReallySwara

.

Seems to Be Very High on Pappu Tonic

She is Totally Clueless, Has No idea About #NRC & Says Provisions of #NRC are Very Scary & Funniest Part is National #NRC Draft is yet to be Published #MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/YDwMlq9bSR — Jay® (@SaffronJay) February 22, 2020

Swara: Aaj mujhe news walo me bulaya hai digajjh samjhe kr😎

Taapsee: great befitting reply Dena XOXO swag!!

*After show*

Taapsee to swara:#MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/tvBDesHCsJ — ❤️ (@Piku_kitkat) February 22, 2020

Swara friends waiting for her after the interview#MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/hEtYtBssgs — dǝɐdपूल (@immy_neutron) February 22, 2020

