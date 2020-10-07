Sara Ali Khan’s name coming up in the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case had all the attention recently. What also grabbed eyeballs was the rumour that father Saif Ali Khan distanced himself from her to keep away from the controversy. The Cocktail actor has now opened up about the rumours and dismissed them entirely. Below is what he has to say.

For the unaware, the day Sara was to appear in front of the Narcotics Control Bureau, it was reported that Saif Ali Khan took off to Delhi with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur. It was said that he did not wish to indulge his name in the controversy. Reports also said that he even argued with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

It is now, that Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to welcome his fourth child, has opened up on supporting his kids. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “I am always there for them. I love and adore all my three children. It’s true that I spend a lot of time with Taimur. But I am constantly connected with my elder son Ibrahim and my daughter Sara. All my three children have different places in my heart”.

Saif Ali Khan added, “If I am hurt with Sara about something, Taimur can’t make me feel better about it. Every time you have a child you divide your heart. And they are all different in age. I feel each of my three children require a different kind of connect. I could have long chat on the phone or have dinner with Sara or Ibrahim which I can’t do with Taimur.”

Saif Ali Khan’s elder daughter, Sara Ali Khan’s name, came up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case due to her alleged drugs involvement. It was said that the Simmba actor attended parties with Sushant at his island farmhouse. There were reports that these party also had drugs in them. Alongside, Sara, NCB had also summoned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

