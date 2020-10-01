Nithiin, Priya PrakashVarrier & Rakul Preet Starrer Check's Poster Finally Out!

We all know that Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet starrer film which is helmed by Chandrasekhar Yeleti went on production in 2019. But it’s almost after a year, we get to know the title of the film. It’s called Check. Recently, the makers have unveiled the title as well as the first look of their film on social media. Read the article to know more.

Needless to say that the poster of the film is looking very enticing where Nithiin is seen hand-cuffed with a bunch of chess coins on the table.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT + PRE-LOOK… #Nithiin and director #ChandraSekharYeleti’s new #Telugu film titled #Check… Costars #RakulPreet and #PriyaPrakashVarrier… Produced by V Anand Prasad. #CheckMovie #BhavyaCreations (sic).” Have a look at the poster here.

As per the report published by India Today, Rakul Preet will play the main lead while Priya Prakash Varrier will be seen as the second lead. The shooting will resume in the coming months. An official confirmation regarding the film’s shooting details will be out soon.

Speaking about Nithiin, the actor has resumed the shoot of his upcoming movie named Rang De. The film’s production house, Sithara Entertainments has confirmed that Rang De will release in theatres on Sankranti 2021. Sithara Entertainments have shared some pictures from the set of Rang De on social media. In the photos, it’s visible that all the coronavirus precautions were taken seriously. Have a look at the photos here.

How excited are you to watch Nithiin, Priya Prakash Varrier and Rakul Preet sharing a screen? Do let us know via your comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates of the entertainment world.

