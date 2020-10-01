Allu Arjun Inaugurates Allu Studios On Occasion Of Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th Birth Anniversary

There is no debate that Allu Ramalingaiah was one of the biggest comic actors in the Telugu film industry. He had worked in over 1000 Telugu films. He was also a Padma Shri award holder for his immense contribution towards Tollywood in 1990. The actor was born on October 1, 1922 and did many super hit films. He left us on 30th July 2004. Today, Allu Arjun and family celebrated Allu Ramalingaiah’s 99th birth anniversary by inaugurating Allu Studios. Read the article to know more.

Allu Arjun and family paid tribute to the late actor by inaugurating a large scale film shooting studio. Allu Arjun took to social media to announce the same. He has also shared some pictures from the inauguration ceremony. In the photo, Allu Arjun is seen with his brothers, Bobby and Sirish, and dad Aravind along with a photo of his grandfather Ramalingaiah.

Allu Arjun wrote, “We celebrate the legacy of our grandfather and dedicate this ALLU Studios to him. With all your blessings and good wishes, we commence the works of ALLU Studios.”

Also, in a statement, the Allu brother wrote, “1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. Our entire family has loved cinema and it makes us very happy to celebrate the legacy of our grandfather. We proudly dedicate Allu Studios to his loving memory.”

1st of October marks the 99th birth anniversary of our beloved Dr Sri Allu Ramalingaiah. To commemorate the occasion and honour his memory, the Allu family will inaugurate the construction work of ALLU Studios. pic.twitter.com/Cow263VqQr — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020 COMMENCEMENT OF ALLU STUDIOS . #Allufamily pic.twitter.com/qCwkqx2yDD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) October 1, 2020

Some of Allu Ramalingaiah’s notable films include Mayabazar, Missamma, Muthyala Muggu, Sankarabharanam and others.

Speaking about Allu Arjun, the actor is waiting to resume the shooting of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The movie is about red sandalwood smugglers and their life. Pushpa has an up and coming star cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Anasuya Bharadwaj in prominent roles.

