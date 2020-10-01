Adipurush: Anushka Shetty Opens Up On Rumours Of Starring Alongside Prabhas

Om Raut’s directorial mythological film Adipurush with Prabhas as the lead was announced last month. Since then fans have been expecting that Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty will be playing the role of Sita in the film. However, now the actress has come out to address the rumours about her role in the film.

The rumours emerged after fans loved her performance in Baahubali as the princess Devasena and her role in Bhaagamathie. Her roles in the fantasy and mythological films have become fan favourites. And they began expecting to see her in similar roles, however, now Anushka has denied the rumours of starring Om Raut’s Adipurush.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Nishbdam, Anushka Shetty revealed that she is not part of Prabhas‘ mythological film. The actress and R Madhavan have been extensively promoting their upcoming film which will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 2.

Last month Prabhas made an announcement that he will be playing the lead role in Om Raut’s Adipurush. He also shared the first-look poster on Instagram with a caption, “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush @omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.”

While the first look of Adipurush looks very promising and fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film, Pinkvilla reports that actor Saif Ali Khan has been roped in to play the role of Lankesh in the film. Reportedly, the film will be made on a massive scale. The film will be a multi-lingual project releasing in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and a few foreign languages.

As reported by India Today, Prabhas talked about his character as Lord Ram in the film Adipurush. He said, “Every role and every character come with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love for our film.”

