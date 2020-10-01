Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming thriller Nishabdham as translated Silence in Tamil- Telegu has been making headlines for a never seen before star cast. The film also marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and director reveals how Michael Madsen’s weakness on-screen worried him at first but how it acted as an advantage for the film.

The director says shares, “When Michael Madsen came on the set he had sprain in his legs and was unable to walk properly in the film. We were quite worried initially but then we thought we would use it for his character.”

Adding on how the limping was used as an advantage the director added, “Me and Kona Venkat converted that into our storyline. We incorporated a plot point of his character being shot in the early 70s or 80s in the film. And that’s when we planned to show him limping throughout the film which stands out brilliantly in the film.”

Nishabdham’s plot revolves around Sakshi, a deaf and mute girl who becomes a prime witness of a tragic incident that occurs in a villa for its reputation of being haunted. The film is an out and out thriller which is sure to keep you entertained with an unexpected end.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars some brilliant actors including Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in other pivotal roles.

Prime members in India and in over 200 countries and territories can stream the Telugu thriller Nishabdham (titled Silence in Tamil and Malayalam) starting October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

