Bigg Boss 14: Ex-Contestant Asim Riaz Offered A Rs 50 Crore Deal To Appear On The Show?

Bigg Boss 14 started a week ago, and things are different in the controversial house this year. As per reports, Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz has been approached to appear in the show like a couple of other ex-contestants. Read on to know more about this news bit below.

As we all know, the current contestants of the show are living with three seniors aka ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. It is now being reported that once these three seniors exit the show, a couple of other ex-contestant will enter it without them being Riaz.

As per reports in BollywoodLife, BB13’s Asim Riaz has reportedly been approached for the same and has been offered a whopping Rs 50 crore deal by the channel. Well, that’s a huge amount being offered to be part of Bigg Boss 14. This news has definitely raised many eyebrows.

However, other reports claim that the rumours are not true. They state that Asim Riaz has not been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 at all.

Talking about the fees of the other seniors in the house, it is being said that Hina Khan is charging the highest of the three for her two-week appearance. According to reports, Hina is earning Rs 72 lakh for the days she stays in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Reports state that Sidharth Shukla is charging 32 to 35 lakh rupees for his two weeks in the house. The price tag attached to Gauahar Khan’s stay in the house is still unknown.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the first week of the show has been impressive with a couple of fights and arguments. Nikki Tamboli has become the first confirmed contestant to join the seniors in their decision-making process. Catch our exclusive interview with her here.

So will Asim Riaz appear on Bigg Boss 14? Well, we will have to wait and see about that. Do you want him in the house? Let us know in the comments below. Also, do you think the reports of his charging 50 crores is true?

Also, for more news and updates of the Salman Khan hosted controversial show, stay tuned to Koimoi.

