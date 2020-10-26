Payal Ghosh Who Accused Anurag Kashyap Of S*xual Misconduct Joins Ramdas Athawale's Party

Payal Ghosh, who has been making headlines lately for her accusations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, has now joined politics. She had previously filed a case against him and even dragged names of Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi among others in the case.

The ‎Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi actress earlier this month had approached National Commission of Women in Delhi while police have been investigating her sexual assault case against the filmmaker. She had alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

Now news agency ANI reports that Payal Ghosh has joined Union minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (A) in Mumbai. She is now being appointed as the vice president of its women’s wing in the party. The development comes after the actor last month met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, demanding action against the filmmaker. She was even accompanied by Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress and the leader also met Mumbai Polic joint commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil, seeking security for her following her sexual assault case.

Now Mumbai police have booked the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh had filed an FIR against him. The report was registered at Versova Police Station on September 22 after she along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute, approached the police. The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier this month, Payal Ghosh had issued an unconditional apology to Richa Chadha after she slammed the former with a defamation case. Her apology came after agreeing to the Bombay High Court that she withdraw all her defamatory statements, posts and videos against the Richa. Justice AK Menon disposed off the defamation suit Chadha filed against Ghosh after the latter submitted consent terms to the Court.

Following this, both actresses have further decided not to file any civil suit or criminal case against each other with this regard.

