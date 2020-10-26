With celebrities tying the knot left, right and centre in the entertainment world, we keep wondering if those who are dating will be walking down the aisle soon. One such celeb who we are wondering about is the Pagalpanti couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Recently, Pulkit shed some light on the matter/

Advertisement

Besides talking about marriage plans with Kriti, he also opened up about their relationship and how he feels about her. Read it all below.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Times Now, Pulkit Samrat said that he and Kriti Kharbanda aren’t planning to tie the knot anytime soon. Revealing that they have decided to focus on their respective careers, the actor said, “No yaar because as of now we want to focus on our careers. Because how many times in life are we going to get a chance to work with Anees Bazmee, Bejoy Nambiar, Salman Khan Films, T Series, all back-to-back. If God is blessing us and aap par kaam hi kaam aa raha hai, uss kaam pe concentrate karo. That is what we are focusing on.”

During the same interview, Pulkit Samrat added that Kriti Kharbanda keeps him grounded. He added, “She grounds me, she completes me, and she has brought a lot of khairat in my life. I hope I have done something good and that’s why I have found her.”

Talking about Pulkit and Kriti relationship, Samrat married Shweta Rohira in 2014 but divorced her in 2015. Post the separation, he dated his co-star Yami Gautam for around a year or two before beginning to date Kharbanda in 2019. The much in love couple have starred alongside each other in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti.

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat soon feature in Haathi Mere Saathi also starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain in lead roles. He will also star in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish co-starring Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles. The project will release as a six-episode series as well as a feature film on October 29 on ZEE5.

Do you want to see Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda married soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb Producer Tusshar Kapoor On #BoycottLaxmmiBomb Trend: “I Rather Focus On Positivity…”, EXCLUSIVE!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube