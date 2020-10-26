Mandira Bedi & Raj Kaushal Adopt A Baby Girl, Share A Beautiful Family Photo

It’s always a happy moment when a family welcomes a new member into their fold. Actress Mandira Bedi recently took to social media and shared the news of becoming a family of four. She and husband Raj Kaushal have adopted a little girl into the family. Scroll below to know more about it.

Named Tara Bedi Kaushal, the child is a little over four years and became a part of the Bedi-Kaushal clan in July 2020.

Mandira Bedi shared the happy news on Instagram with a cute family photo. She wrote, “She has come to us Like a blessing from above Our little girl, Tara. ⭐ Four years and a bit With eyes that sparkle like stars Sister to her Vir ❣ Welcoming her home With open arms and pure love Grateful, thankful. blessed Tara Bedi Kaushal ❣ Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020.”

The family picture shows Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal sitting with their kids Tara with their 9-year-old son Vir standing with his arms around his dad. All four colour coordinated in shiny white outfits.

During an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Mandira revealed that the family had applied for the adoption procedure. She said that they were hoping to welcome a daughter into her family sometime soon. The actress said then, “Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old. We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara.”

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal got married in 1999. The couple welcomed their first child, Vir in 2011.

Mandira is not the first celebrity in Bollywood to adopt children. Actress Sushmita Sen is the mother of two adopted girls Renee and Alisah. Raveena Tandon also adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja from a distant cousin as they were going through financial troubles. Some other celebrities in Bollywood who adopted kids are Mithun Chakraborty, Salim Khan and Dibakar Banerjee. Actress Sunny Leone is the mother of an adopted daughter named Nisha Kaur Weber.

Congratulations, Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal on the newest edition in the family.

