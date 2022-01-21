Urfi Javed is back to stun fans with another quirky look. To begin with, this time it’s not dress or a bikini but a saree outfit. The actress has pulled off a cut-out blouse that netizens are finding bizarre. Owing to it all, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant is at the receiving end of backlash. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Urfi has only been stunning fans with more looks since the New Year has begun. In other world, fans will be elated to learn that the actress is soon going to be featured in a Punjabi music video. Isn’t that great?

During a paparazzi interaction, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a white saree with pink leafy prints on it. She complimented it with a blouse that had cut-outs in the front, and one could even see a part of her breasts. The beauty finished her look with matching jhumkas and pulled her hair back in half.

As expected, Urfi Javed was under the radar of trolls as soon as the videos went viral on social media platforms. Many were furious over the style of her blouse and found it inappropriate.

A user commented, “Ye kaun sa fashion h”

Another asked, “Hahahahha face toh kaisa banari dekho kitna acha pahen k aaee jaisa”

“Ulta pahan liya kya,” a user questioned.

Another laughed, “Lagta he jaldi me blouse ulta pahen liya he mam ne..”

“I strongly recommend that she should see a psychiatrist 😂What kind of manic cloths she wears,” a comment read.

A viewer wrote, “Horrible blouse”

Check out the viral video ft Urfi Javed below:

What is your take on Urfi’s fashion?

