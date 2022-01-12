Shweta Tiwari has always been one of the most celebrated actors of the television industry not just for her promising work in several serials but also for her exquisite fashion sense. Even at the age of 41, the actor has maintained herself quite well in terms of physical fitness. Her pictures and videos on social media often go viral just within minutes, especially the ones where she opts for desi attires.

For the unversed, Shweta made her acting debut in the year 1999 with a Doordarshan serial named Kaleerein. She went on to feature in the popular Star Plus show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, which ran successfully for over seven years between 2001 and 2008. She also participated in the fourth season of the reality show Bigg Boss and became the winner, competing against popular names like Dolly Bindra and wrestler Khali.

In her most recent Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari can be seen dressed in a gorgeous traditional lehenga studded with intricate handwork. The blouse of the set was covered in a mix of thread and sequin work giving it a very elegant look. It had a deep neckline with short sleeves and an open back with a matching dori.

Shweta Tiwari’s skirt in the picture has relatively less work, letting the cream colour of the fabric speak for itself. The waistline and the ending rim of the flowy piece were attached with matching glittery lace, giving the entire outfit a classy touch. The same lace has also been used on the net dupatta which has a unique stripe pattern.

In accessories, Shweta has opted for heavy metal and pearl earrings and a bunch of black bangles that stood in contrast with the sober colour of the outfit. Her hair was curled up to match the look while her makeup was kept brown-dominant with a nude glossy lipstick and prominent chocolate-colour eyeshadow. Here’s a look at Shweta Tiwari’s ravishing ensemble.

