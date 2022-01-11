Urfi Javed has been a major sensation with her unusual fashion choices. She showcased her talent first on Bigg Boss OTT when she created a dress out of a garbage bag. The actress has been time and again trolled for her revealing looks and this time is no different. Scroll below for all the details.

Time and again, trolls have targeted Urfi over her revealing choices of outfits. She even once opened up about it all and said that it is people from her community who backlash her the most. Hence, she would never get married to a Muslim man.

In the latest set of pictures, Urfi Javed could be seen wearing a hot pink crop top. She paired it up with khaki coloured trousers but left them unhooked. She opted for her hair tied in section while flaunting her beautiful wavy hair. Pink hoops and complementing lipstick completed her classy look.

“Here’s a picture of me dancing with joy for no reason,” Urfi Javed captioned her post.

As soon as the picture surfaced the internet, many couldn’t help but notice her pants and began trolling her for the same.

A user wrote, “diidi ye Hook lgaane mai aa jaau kyuki aap p to lgega na toh m shi se pehna dunha”

Another commented, “Aab ye samjh se bahar h ki ye fashion ? h ya fr invitation ?!”

“Didi apki chain khuli hai,” another shared.

“Khol ke photo khinchvane ki kya jarurat hai pant khol ke dikha do sari Nikal ke,” another commented.

A user wrote, “Aree letter box khula reh fya”

Well, Urfi Javed surely knows how to grab eyeballs!

