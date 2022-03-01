Despite a short stay in the Bigg Boss OTT house, Urfi Javed emerged as one of the most popular contestants the spin-off reality show had. From her style statement receiving extreme, mixed responses to her statements, the actress never fails to grab the headlines.

Advertisement

The actress was recently featured in a Punjabi music video, Befikra – written, sung and co-starring Kunwarr. During an interaction with Koimoi to promote the track, the duo played ‘Rapid Fire with Koimoi’ and answered some spicy questions.

Advertisement

From whom Urfi Javed will choose between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to Kunwarr picking between composers AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi, read on to know some of their answers during this fun and candid conversation.

When asked to choose her ‘gharwala’ and ‘baharwala’ between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Urfi Javed said, “Gharwala is Shah Rukh, baharwala is Salman – I don’t mind having an affair with him, he’s so cute. Shah Rukh gives those homely vibes, but Salman… That yummy casanovish vibe na, is so good.”

When faced with a similar dilemma, to choose between having to hear just one composer between Trivedi or Rahman for the rest of his life, Kunwarr said, “I love AR Rahman, I love Amit Trivedi too, but AR Rahman is my go-to person. So I want to say AR Rahman.” In the same chat, we also asked the singer which actress from the Indian film industry he would love to have in his next song. Within seconds, the Indo-Canadian singer said Sonam Bajwa before adding, “It would be Punjabi pop.”

Stay tuned to watch Urfi Javed and Kumwarr spill the beans on camera.

For more news, updates and exclusive from the entertainment world, keep visiting Koimoi. Also, check out the Youtube channel for exclusive videos!

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: “There Cannot Be A Tougher Test For A Relationship Than…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube