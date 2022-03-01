Bhuban Badyakar who became an overnight sensation with his viral song Kacha Badam meets with an accident. As per reports, the singer was immediately rushed to the Suri Super Specialty Hospital. The incident happened when Badyakar was learning to drive his new car and hurt his chest.

Before becoming an internet sensation, Bhuban used to sell peanuts while singing the viral song. His singing video was shared by a YouTube channel called Ektara. Later it was remixed which went on to garner over 50 Million Views.

As reported by ETimes, Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar met with an accident on Monday, February 28 in Kuraljuri in West Bengal`s Birbhum district. The singer was learning a second-hand car which he had recently purchased. It was not a major accident, as of now further reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, Kacha Badam fame Bhuban Badyakar was earlier spotted performing live in Kolkata’s Someplace Else pub in Park Street. He looked dashing as he wore a glittery jacket, donning a completing new avatar as seen in his first video.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Bhuban told, “Many people in my area had insulted and mocked me when I first came up with this song. And now, when the song has gone viral, they want to meet me, visit me at my home. Some have even urged me to take a selfie with them. This is the irony. Time and luck change for everyone.”

Most recently, actor Neel Bhattacharya shared a reel with Bhuban Badyakar where they can be seen dancing on Kacha Badam. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neel wrote, “With the Man Himself who sang this song. Support This Gem… Happy to meet him.”

Bhuban Badyakar’s family includes his wife, two sons and a daughter. He used to sell peanuts in exchange for small jewels and damaged household objects. He cycles to faraway villages to sell peanuts. Now that he has become famous due to his song Kacha Badam, Bhuban doesn’t intend to continue selling peanuts anymore.

