Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The two will now be seen in Star Plus’ new show ‘Smart Jodi’ and in a recent episode, Vicky opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death back in 2020 and how it impacted his relationship with his wife Ankita. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was last year in December, Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of their closest friends and family. Their pictures were going viral on social media and we couldn’t get enough of these two lovebirds. Now, coming back to their new show, the couple opened up on the turmoil that the two had to go through after SSR’s sudden demise back in 2020.

For the unversed, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput met on the sets of their popular show ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The two fell in love and was even living together. After being together for six years, they decided to part ways in 2016 and post which SSR was rumoured to be in a relationship with multiple Bollywood actresses.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on the show, Ankita Lokhande said, “I have forgotten my past. But at that moment, that thing needed me and I was unable to tell that to Vicky. But he understood me without me needing to say anything.”

Adding to the same, Vicky Jain said, “There cannot be a tougher test for a relationship than what happened suddenly. There was a turn that shocked not just us but the whole nation. Nobody can be prepared for such a thing.”

Anita Lokhande was spotted with Sushant Singh Rajput’s family multiple times and netizens were trolling her for the same, questioning her intention on the same. Talking about the same, Vicky said, “A lot of people had wrong notions about things. I was unable to understand it all. I am proud of Ankita that she very boldly handled it. She fulfilled whatever duties and responsibilities she had. Wherever it was needed, she said her piece for herself and that relationship. For that honesty, I always supported her.”

What are your thoughts on Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain talking about their relationship on Smart Jodi? Tell us in the comments below.

