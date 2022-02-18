Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just an actor but an emotion for all his fans across the globe. His fans literally idolise the superstar and once music maestro AR Rahman called SRK the ‘Ambassador of Islam’. Later in an interview, the Raees actor stated that he wouldn’t want to be the model for religion and that it’s not the right thing to do. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shah Rukh only speaks the language of love and doesn’t believe in the concept of religion. He is a Muslim but has married a Hindu (Gauri Khan) and has always been vocal about practising his religion and have given full freedom to his kids to follow any religion that they want.

Back in 2008, during an interview with Economic Times, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about AR Rahman labelling him as ‘Ambassador of Islam’ and reacting to the same, he said, “First, being a model for any religion is not the right thing to do. That is something I am completely against. Religion is just a language, to seek the truth, and my language is what I’ve been taught, and each language stands as a self-sufficient one. There’s no need to say that my language expresses the truth better than yours. I’m very clear that my message to youngsters would be, there’s no religious icon that you need to follow. We’ve iconic books; we have iconic tenets if we are able to imbibe them, within the perspective of modern education, that is the best way to be. Obviously, there have to be some changes because the world is different now so you don’t have to marry four times because that is not the call of the day.”

Shah Rukh Khan continued and said, “Read the books, if you want, in English, so long as you understand them better, and keep them close to your heart. Because these are personal things. These are as personal as your father’s spectacles that he has left behind… Like when my father died, I kept his specs. And I meet Karan and I see that he’s got his father’s specs too. But I never turn around and say, Karan, my father’s specs are better than your father’s specs!”

The Raees actor concluded and said,” These are emotional attachments so we just need to keep it personal and appreciate the fact that we have a little token of their memory. Religion to me is as personal as that as the memories of your parents. And you don’t compare these memories. I remember my dad more than you remember your dad, my dad was better than your dad how can you do that?”

That indeed is a great explanation by Shah Rukh Khan.

