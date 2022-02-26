Poonam Pandey, who normally makes the headlines owing to some controversy, wearing revealing clothes or more, is all set to appear in ALTBalaji and MX Player’s Lock Upp. Hosted by Kangana Ranaut, the show will see controversial contestants locked up together as they compete with each other to earn basic necessities and ‘luxuries.’

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, we asked Poonam a variety of questions, including her thoughts if ex-husband Sam Bombay is approached to feature on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. She also revealed to us whether we will see her headline-grabbing persona on the show or if it will be a much more mellowed-down version. Read on.

When we asked Poonam Pandey he thoughts if her ex-husband Sam Bombay was also approached to feature on Lock Upp, the actress said, “I don’t think I want to talk about that (nervous laugh)…” She then added, “I’m still doing my therapy. I’ve just gotten out of hospital and I’m all fit and fine, but mentally…”

Poonam Pandey continues, “You know I do my therapy and make sure I have to be prepared for my next thing and my next thing and my next thing. I’m doing a lot of beautiful things this year and I hope the universe gives me more and more and more and more (energy) to just work and work and work and not remember anything that has happened to me in the past.” She concluded by saying, “Sometimes that (negativity)… puts me down.”

In the same conversation, we also quizzed Poonam Pandey on which avatar of hers we will see in Lock Upp – the sensation one that normally makes the headlines or a mellowed-down version. Answering us, she said, “See, in real life, I am a very calm personality. I am zero controversial, like ZERO. I am the most easy going person, joh kissi ko pata nahi. Nobody has any idea about me.”

Continuing further, Poonam Pandey added, “Sometimes when people write things about me, I mean theek hai there are certain mistakes that I have made and I accept that, there are certain regrets that I have… Uske upar when people write, I’m talking about trolls, without understanding anything about me, without knowing me, so I’m quite grateful that I’ve got a platform like Lock Upp to share my personal experiences, what I’ve gone through in my life, right from my relationships to whatever, I am looking forward to sharing my experience on Lock Upp.”

Lock Upp will stream live 24X7 on ALTBalaji and MX Player soon. The show will also see actress Nisha Rawal, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui, wrestling gold medallist champion Babita Phogat, and actor Karanvir Bohra as inmates.

