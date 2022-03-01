Keeping aside her amazing films and some of her box office super hit, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has also earned herself the ‘controversial queen’ tag in the industry. The actress is quite known for her bold behaviour statements and attitude.

Advertisement

However, with all the love she receives through her movie, the actress ends up receiving the same amount of hate and trolling due to her media stints. The Queen actress recently was brutally trolled by the netizens on her recent airport appearance.

Coming back to the topic, today (1st March) Kangana Ranaut was snapped at Mumbai airport as she arrived in a stunning indo-western outfit. In the video, the Panga actress was seen wearing a beautiful floral dress and complimented her looks by tying her hair into a braided bun. The video also saw the actress accompanied by a few security guards. These are the Y-plus category of CRPF security which was granted to the actress by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Advertisement

Well looks like as many loved Kangana Ranaut’s recent fashion choice, many other netizens were fast enough to spew hate on the actress and her recent airport appearance. Scrutinizing her looks, one user said, “My tax money for her security”. Another user wrote, “Ye kiran rao ko copy karne lagi kya… Nxt target amir khan😂😂😂”. While one user commented, “BJP ke MP MLA ko Khush kar kar gadi mil rahi hai ek se ek aur security to pata hai na Kisne diya hai jo night nikalta hai iske sath 😁”, another wrote, “This look and outfit really suits her “Daadi Amma”😂😂😂”

Talking about her professional front, Kangana will soon be seen in her upcoming film Dhaakad. The film will also star Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s recent airport look, was it Yayy or Nayy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Amitabh Bachchan Trolled Shah Rukh Khan For His Height & Got It Back From King Khan Having A ‘Taller Wife’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube