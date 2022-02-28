Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Prithviraj has created a lot of buzz on the internet platform. Well, according to the latest scoop, it’s now being claimed that the Delhi High Court has rejected the petition for changing the movie’s title.

For the unversed, the movie is based on the epic adventures of the fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan as he goes on to bring down the Muhammad of Ghor. Read on to know more!

Coming back to the topic, on Monday, the Delhi High Court with a bench consisting of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Neena Bansal Krishna rejected the plea to change the title for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Prithviraj. The bench claimed that they were inclined to dismiss the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with fees to which the petitioner’s attorney requested to withdraw the plea.

While submitting the plea the petitioner’s advisor Rashtriya Pravasi Parishad explained that only putting the title as Prithviraj would go on to hurt the sentiments of many followers of the great king. For the unaware, a petition was submitted requesting the name of the film to be changed to the Great Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The petition stated that using only the legendary warrior’s name without any respectful prefixes added to it would be a completely disrespectful act towards the warrior and will be opposing the Cinematograph Act.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie is set to hit theatres on 10th June. The movie stars Akshay Kumar alongside Manushi Chhillar, Manav Vij, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Nikkita Chadha, Sonu Sood, and many more. This movie will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi. The actor will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey which is Farhad Samji’s directorial. The movie will also feature Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to be hit the theatres on the 18th of March.

