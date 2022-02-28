Salman Khan on his birthday made a special announcement for all his fans. On December 27, the superstar confirmed that he will be a part of the sequel of No Entry with Anees Bazmee. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film will also see Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor.

The first instalment, which was released in 2005 was the highest-grossing film of that year. The film also starred Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. Reportedly, the film is called No Entry Mein Entry. Now the producer spilled more beans about the film.

During a conversation with India Today, Boney Kapoor revealed that the script for the film is ready. He said, “I have the script and now it is up to Salman Khan if he wants to do it and when he wants to do it. On his birthday, he said that he is doing the film, so I have the script ready and I am ready when he wants to go ahead with it. Anees is the director and he has also worked on the script. The idea of the film was somebody else’s.”

The producer has also assured that the sequel ‘No Entry Mein Entry’ will be better than the first film. “The No Entry Mein Entry script that I have is better than the No Entry one. It is 10 times funnier than No Entry, but the film to be made completely depends on Salman, it can be made only with him,” he added.

If previous reports are to be believed, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan will return in a triple role. However, the rest of the cast is yet to be confirmed. Well, one will have to wait and see when this comedy trio will start shooting for the film.

Meanwhile, Salman who has multiple projects under his belt recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai. He will soon return to sets of Tiger 3 and complete the shoot. Often the superstar is seen in a good mood but it seems he was super angry at the paparazzi at the airport.

Bollywood Life report quoted a source as saying, “Salman usually gets out from Gate B at the airport as the walking distance is very less and the celebs can easily reach to their car parked. However this time Khan was asked to leave from Gate A and he had to walk very far to reach his car and this left him extremely angry. He was in no mood to walk as he had a long flight plus he was super tired.”

“The airport officials too couldn’t help him much and it was clearly not a good day for Salman Khan. Well, sometimes even the superstar’s days are bad and they too have to take it with a pinch of the salt,” the unnamed source added.

