Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been breaking stereotypes ever since her split with Naga Chaitanya. The South beauty recently graced Koffee With Karan Season 7 and slammed rumours of taking 250 crores as alimony. Not only did she call it the ‘worst’ possible rumour but hinted that there were many others. Scroll below for all the details on her debut alongside Akshay Kumar on the couch.

A lot was speculated when Samantha and Naga announced their split. The couple began dating back in 2010 when they met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave. After a togetherness of 7 years, they tied the knot in 2017. But it looks like marriage wasn’t meant for them as troubles began and the duo finally got divorced last year. Gossip mill has been churning baseless rumours around the possible reasons behind the big decision ever since.

During the Koffee With Karan Season 7, Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the couch along with Akshay Kumar. Karan Johar asked her to name the “worst rumour” she had heard about herself. To this, the Oo Antava actress took a sly dig at the reports and said, “Should I start alphabetically?”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu then answered, “That I took 250 crore in alimony. Every morning I woke up waiting for income tax officials to show them there’s nothing. First they made up the story about alimony. Then they realised it doesn’t seem like a believe story. Then they said there’s a pre-nup, so she can’t ask for alimony.”

The actress also spoke about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya and said it was still a hard feeling and she hopes to eventually come to terms with it. But right now, they both can’t be put in the same room without “hiding sharp objects.”

In another world, it is being said that Naga is now dating Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

