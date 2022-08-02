The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities till date. However, for its fifth episode, it brings to the couch Indian entertainment’s legendary celebrity, Aamir Khan. Joining him on the couch will be Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of the show, and is now back for her seventh stint.

The much-awaited episode’s teaser hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films.

The much-speculated equation of Aamir Khan and host Karan Johar comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. “Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries,” said the Khan candidly.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers on celebrities’ secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun.

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire – bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

Stream Hotstar Specials’ Koffee with Karan Season 7 (before they turn into headlines) every Thursday, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

