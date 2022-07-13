Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer K.L. Rahul.

Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months.

On Wednesday, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months lol.”

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul spent their Saturday evening with the actress’s close friend and actress Akansha Ranjan.

Akansha, who has worked in the series ‘Guilty’, took to her Instagram stories to post two separate photos of Athiya and Rahul. In the photo, the actress can be seen wearing an off-shoulder dress and captioned it: “love of my life.”

Athiya Shetty also shared Rahul’s photo and wrote, “love of my life x2.” The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted at movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.

Athiya Shetty was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

