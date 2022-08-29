Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high in his career and is basking in the glory of the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor never fails to win his audience’s hearts with his humble and down-to-earth nature. He recently was offered to do an advertisement with a huge deal, but he refused it for this reason. Read on to find out.

Now, Kartik is currently shooting for his upcoming films as he has a pipeline of projects, including Satya Prem Ki Katha, Shehzada, and others.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan was offered to do a Paan Masala advertisement but as per reports, he has declined it. Wondering why? Well, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, an ad guru confirmed the news and said, “That’s right. That boy Kartik Aaryan has said no to around Rs. 8-9 crore offer to endorse paan masala. Kartik seems to have principles, a rare commodity in today’s actors who suffer from the gift of the ‘grab’. Saying no to such big money is not easy. But Kartik is conscious of his responsibility as a youth icon.”

Former chairperson of censor board and producer, Pahlaj Nihalani supported Kartik Aaryan’s decision and shared his opinion, “Paan masala is killing people. Being encouraged to take gutka and paan masala by Bollywood role models is definitely damaging to the nation’s health.”

He further added, “Law forbids the CBFC from granting certification to paan masala and alcohol ads. Therefore, the ads for these products being broadcast are illegal. Actors who are part of such ads should know they’re participating in an illegal activity.”

Well, over the years, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and other actors have worked in Paan Masala ads, weren’t that illegal too? What do you think of Kartik Aaryan’s decision to decline the endorsement? Let us know!

