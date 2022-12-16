Bharti Singh has quite established herself as a comedian over time with her hard work, but still, people find ways to criticise you, and body shaming has become a real issue these days. Recently, in an episode of Malaika Arora’s show, Moving In With Malaika, Bharti opened up about trolls and how she dealt with them.

Bharti, over the duration of her career, built up some good relationships with celebrities in the industry and is adored by many. She is often seen making jokes about herself and getting a smile on people’s faces.

But that is not always easy, as she recalled on the show how people trolled her after she got married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She spoke on the show Moving In With Malaika about how she turned into a comedian because she was ‘trolled and taunted’ a lot. She said, ““I became funnier because I was trolled a lot. I faced taunts not just from the outsiders but from my own people in the house. ‘Bas kar yaar ladkiyaan itna nahi khati (do not eat more, girls do not eat much)’, ‘aage chal ke kya karegi (What will you do in future)’, ‘tera vyah nahi hoega (nobody will marry you)’. I was like, ‘how does my eating habit affect my wedding?'”

Bharti Singh got married to screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The comedian also recalled how she was trolled after she announced her marriage to Haarsh, and even after the wedding, she said, “Even after my wedding, I was trolled. When I first posted a picture of our Roka ceremony, there were comments like – ‘Yeh hua asli combination hathi aur cheeti ka (This looks like an elephant and an ant)’. We were trolled a lot. Usually, people send wishes after weddings, we were trolled. (I was told) ‘Haarsh sir bahut patle hai‘. Several women told me, ‘Phategi kya? (Will you blast?)'”.

After they got married, people started trolling husband Haarsh as well, saying things like he married Bharti because she is popular and earns well, and people even questioned his decision. At one point in the show, Bharti even broke down into tears when Malaika Arora comforted her and asked her not to take trolls seriously.

Bharti Singh gave birth to her son in April this year, and they named him Laksh. Bharti Singh was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, but she quit it after giving birth to Laksh.

