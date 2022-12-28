I don’t know about you guys but I lose hair like crazy during winters. Now, there are a lot of factors that are responsible for hair fall when the weather gets a little cold and then of course your lifestyle also plays an important role in it. Now, what if I told you that I’ve got a solution for hair loss? And it’s tried and tested. I’ve personally used it for a month and have now come to a complete conclusion that Bare Anatomy’s Anti Hair Fall range is magic and from losing 150 hair strands everyday, mine came down to a 50 which is honestly great. Scroll below to read my review on the brand.

BA is a brand which is made as per the requirements of an individual. It has a wide range of products customised just for you and your needs. I got my hands on their anti hair fall range and it turned out better than my expectations.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the entire range below:

Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Shampoo –

The shampoo delivered exactly what it promised. My hair fall was reduced by a major percentage and I’m not even kidding about it. The major reasons why we lose more hair in winters is because of dry scalp issues, dandruff and dry air outside. There are also external factors like when we use more heat on the hair, the scaly becomes itchy and we start losing hair again. I did all of this and still lost just a few strands because of Bare Anatomy’s Anti Hair Fall shampoo.

The shampoo is toxin free, PETA certified and dermatologically tested. It is also quite affordable with an MRP of Rs 545 which is honestly very less given the existing competitive brands in the market.

Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Mask –

I’m very choosy when it comes to my hair masks. And not just that, I’m also very loyal to the products that I’ve been using over the years and don’t want to experiment with anything. But given BA is a good brand, I was curious to use it and see if it actually works.

To my surprise, it did work and how. It nourishes the hair strand while providing it moisture and locks it for days. It also works amazing on dry and frizzy hair in winters and you just need to put a little amount of the mask on the length of your hair and you’re all set. The product is priced at Rs 595.

Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Serum –

Like the shampoo and mask, the serum complements your hair and helps you with frizzy and dry hair. It comes with ceramides and Vitamin E and will leave your hair looking healthy and bouncy.

You can also use it before styling your hair or using heat products on the hair like I did and it performed brilliantly. The serum is priced at Rs 445.

Bare Anatomy Anti Hair Fall Tonic –

This was the first time that I tried a pre-treatment on my hair and oh my my, why did I not know about this earlier. This is my favourite product from the entire range and works wonders when applied a night before you wash your hair.

I would put it at night in my hair roots and I actually witnessed a huge change in my hair fall. From losing a bunch, it came down to a few strands in just a week and I swear about it. You can try it on your own, if you don’t believe me and trust me, the results will be all positive. The tonic is priced at Rs 799 and I’m on my second bottle already.

In fact, you can also buy this entire kit on Bare Anatomy’s website for only Rs 1499 (currently on sale). So what are you waiting for? Go order your anti hair fall kit right now.

