Over the past few months, one of the biggest newsmakers in Hollywood has been Olivia Wilde who has been surrounded by everything good, bad, and ugly throughout the campaigning of her film Don’t Worry Darling. Be it the Florence Pugh pay parity row, her separation from her former husband Jason Sudeikis, the nanny of their children making all the wild claims, and much more. But nothing was a headline grabber as much as her relationship with pop sensation and actor Harry Styles. Making news now is their split.

For the unversed, as per the reports surfacing online over the past few days, Harry and Olivia have called it a quit and the two have gone separate ways. The former couple dated for 19 long months and were together in thick and thin even when the hell broke loose on the filmmaker who was subjected to a lot of criticism. But looks like their dynamic couldn’t survive the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per the latest reports, it has been very tough for Olivia Wilde to come to terms with the fact that she is not with Harry Styles anymore. The filmmaker is very upset about the breakup and even a vacation with the girl gang has not helped her much. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Hollywood Life report Olivia Wilde is still upset about her split with Harry Styles. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source said. “Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” added the source referring to her trip with the girl gang. The report went on to say that the filmmaker is “leaning on friends” and explained that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” just yet. However, there is no confirmation or comment from the horse’s mouth as of yet.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met on the sets of Don’t Worry Darling in 2020 and fell in love. Over the past few months fate has been very unkind to them but they stood with each other. But they had to call it off in November due to unknown reasons but weren’t completely ready for it. “Harry will not say that they have broken up – just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause. No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds,” a source told the same portal back in the day.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Wonder Woman 3: Taylor Swift To Take The Director’s Chair On Gal Gadot Starrer After Patty Jenkins Exit? At Least Swifties Think So

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News