Tom Holland may have been hiding a major secret during his December 2024 podcast appearance, but looking back, the signs were all there. Just weeks before he proposed to Zendaya, he hinted at big plans while discussing Christmas festivities with her family on Nick Grimshaw’s Dish from Waitrose podcast.

Tom Holland’s Subtle Hint Before Proposal

The actor casually revealed he’d be spending the holiday season in America with Zendaya’s loved ones, a move that now feels like the perfect setup for the proposal. Sources later confirmed that Holland had taken the traditional route, asking Zendaya’s father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for his blessing before popping the question between Christmas and New Year’s.

“I’m going to be in America this year, and I’m going to be with my girlfriend’s family, which will be fun,” Tom told Nick, per Daily Mail. Where we’ll be will be a secret. I’ll know where we’re going.” Tom Holland also hoped he and Zendaya would start merging their families at Christmas together.

“What we’d like to start doing, is rather than spending it with each family each year, is bring the families together,” the Spiderman star added. “That’s what I think we want to do next time. Because we’re both actors, we’re terrible at organizing things, so it hasn’t happened yet. The thoughts there, the idea has been planted.”

Zendaya’s Stunning Engagement Reveal

Fans were caught off guard when Zendaya appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes sporting a massive diamond ring. While the actress dazzled in a burnt-orange Louis Vuitton gown and sleek bob, all eyes were on her left hand. The 5–6 carat cushion-cut diamond, estimated at $500K, symbolized a milestone in their low-profile romance.

Insiders shared that Tom Holland’s proposal was a sweet, intimate moment during the holidays, blending old-fashioned charm with heartfelt sincerity. Both families were thrilled, further solidifying Tom and Zendaya’s plans to build a future together. The pair, who have been dating since 2021 and share a $3.7 million home in London, are reportedly looking to start a family.

The Challengers star’s bold choice to flaunt her ring at the high-profile event wasn’t accidental. According to sources, she was ready for the world to know. “Zendaya knew what she was doing when she wore that ring, and she did not care. She also knew that this would get out there, but she was ready for it,” an insider explained about the star’s decision to reveal her ring at the star-studded award ceremony.

“She loves Tom and he has been with her through thick and thin. They have a unique private romance and although they may seem very opposite, nothing could be further from the truth.” Despite their public personas, the couple has consistently prioritized their bond over Hollywood’s glare.

Tom Holland’s Plan For The Future

Tom, who’s been vocal about his dreams of becoming a hands-on father, recently hinted at a possible career shift to focus on family life. He wanted to step back from acting once kids entered the picture, envisioning a future filled with family time and golf. “When I have kids, you will not see me in movies anymore,” To told Men’s Health Magazine. “Golf and dad — and I will just disappear off the face of the earth.”

Insiders echo this sentiment, describing the couple’s shared goal of raising their children without the help of nannies or large support teams. Tom Holland has often described their relationship as his most sacred treasure, but Zendaya’s Golden Globes debut with her sparkling engagement ring made it clear: their love story is now ready for its next chapter.

