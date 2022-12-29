Controversies favourite child Miley Cyrus has time and again found herself in trouble. Not a day goes by when she doesn’t become the topic of discussion for her actions or statements. The Wrecking Ball singer never shies away from expressing her opinion on anything happening around her. As the diva enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, we bring to you an interesting throwback story of the time when she grabbed everyone’s attention with her ‘gay’ statement.

Just like her professional life, her personal life has always made headlines. Right from her split with Liam Hemsworth after years of being together to getting into a gay relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

After her split with Liam Hemsworth in 2018, Miley Cyrus had begun Carter and later Cody Simpson. In October 2019, Cyrus went Insta Live with Cody and spoke about being a ‘hardcore feminist’. During the live session, she raised eyebrows when she asked people to not lose hope in men and one doesn’t need to turn gay. She was heard saying in the Insta Live, “I was just being… hardcore feminist vibes and not allowing anyone in, but now I am. There are good men out there, guys. Don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with dicks out there. You’ve just gotta find them.” Adding, “I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks.”

Soon after her video went viral on social media, netizens slammed Miley Cyrus for her remarks and called her out for using the ‘queer community’ as a stopgap as she couldn’t find a boyfriend.

Miley Cyrus later issued a statement to clear the air around her comment. She Tweeted, “I was talking shit about sucky guys. But let me be clear, YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of.”

