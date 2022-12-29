Time and again we come across stories of actors being ousted from movies and TV shows. Well, the latest actor to open up about the same is Courtney Love, who was supposed to play Marla’s character in Fight Club. Yes, you heard that right! Not many know Love was the first choice to Marla in the film which was led by Brad Pitt. However, now in her recent appearance on the Podcast, she made a shocking accusation against Pitt.

For the unversed, Marla was later played by Helena Bonham Carter in the 1999 cult classic which has a massive fan following. Love was married to Kurt Cobain till his death and has a daughter who is 30 years old now.

Kurt Cobain’s wife and actress Courtney Love in her latest interview broke her silence about being fired from Fight Club, courtesy Brad Pitt. Opening up about the call when her phone rang six times and director David Fincher told her that she’s been removed from the star cast. Speaking on the recent episode of WTF With Marc Maron, she revealed going ‘nuclear’ on Brad Pitt.

Courtney Love told Maron, “I get this phone call. I get the role. The lawyers have called my lawyers. It’s my role… We did all these table reads, I’d gone over it more privately with David. Edward gets home, he starts sobbing. My landline rang at six. It was David Fincher – I knew it was gonna be him. And I’m like “don’t, don’t, don’t. And yeah, he fired me. Because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

It is being said it all happened when director Gus Van Sant approached her about a project based on her late husband, Kurt Cobain, while she was auditioning for the film. But things went South when she said, “I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

Courtney Love revealed to Maron that she told Brad Pitt back then, “I don’t know if I trust you and I don’t know that your movies are for profit. They’re really good social justice movies, but… ,” Love said she told Pitt. If you don’t get me, you kind of don’t get Kurt, and I don’t feel like you do, Brad.”

