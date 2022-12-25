Johnny Depp has struggled to revive his career since he was accused of domestic violence. The incident took place in 2016 and the accuser was ex-wife Amber Heard. UK trial in 2020 made him an official ‘wife-beater’ and things only got worse. A sigh of relief was expected as he finally emerged victorious in a defamation trial that took place earlier this year but looks like the tough times are here to stay. Scroll below for details!

As most know, Amber recently shared a lengthy note and informed her fans that she is settling the defamation case against Johnny. The Aquaman star accused the American legal system of an unfair trial and refused to go through the vilification on social media with a retrial. It is said that the actress will just have to pay $1 million to her ex-husband.

It’s been over 6 years that Johnny Depp has been facing a boycott from Hollywood. He lost Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 and was dropped out of Fantastic Beasts 3 despite shooting for a day after he lost the UK trial in 2020. He has been trying to revive his career by singing at concerts and is also making his acting comeback with the French film, Jeanne Du Barry.

But is that enough? Certainly not. Will he be welcomed in Hollywood again, now that he’s won a defamation suit against Amber Heard? A source close to Geo News informs, “I think he will have a career but I don’t see him being redeemed. I think big-name people in Hollywood will steer clear of him.”

Well, that seemingly is the case as Johnny has not signed any Hollywood film yet despite winning the latest case.

Meanwhile, Pirates Of The Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently released a statement claiming he would love to have Johnny Depp back. Only time will tell what happens there.

