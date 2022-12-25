It didn’t take long for the fans to bounce on the fan craze for Tobey Maguire who got back in the spotlight across the globe by reprising his version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home exactly a year ago. The actor has been in the public eye ever since and all his movements and by all, we mean even the smallest are being documented and spoken about. While his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to make news, today making heads turn in his personal life.

For the unversed, Tobey is not a very vocal person when it comes to his personal life. All throughout his career he has chosen to be private about his relationships and even his divorce with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, who now calls the Spider-Man fame her best friend and the best ex-husband one can ask for. But amid all this are the new reports.

The latest pictures that are going viral on the internet hint at Tobey Maguire flirting with two women outside Off Sunset night club in West Hollywood, California according to a Daily Mail report. The recently turned single actor is seen in the pictures in a jovial mood and below is all you need to know about the same. And do not miss the pictures.

While waiting in a parking valet, Tobey Maguire was seen talking to a tall woman in a black dress and another in a leather mini skirt and white crop top. Reports claim that he was in a fun mood and kind of flirting with the two. Of course, healthy flirting. This comes after the news of his breaking up with his long-time girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman.

Tobey Maguire is seen flirting with two different women outside a night club in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/a0ya467DPw — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) December 24, 2022

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana broke up in late 2021 after dating for three long years. While they were far away from the public eye they were romantically linked first in 2018 and we were spotted together a few times post that. Apart from that, the Spider-Man star managed to keep it private. Even their split was quite silent and no reasons were revealed.

